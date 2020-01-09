Sadio Mane: Liverpool striker missed the Senegal trophy party after a private plane Football news

Mane: "I will return to Senegal as soon as possible because it is something very important for me,quot;





Sadio Mane is the first Senegalese player to win the African Player of the Year since 2002

Sadio Mane returned to Liverpool shortly after missing his own party in Senegal to celebrate winning the African Player of the Year award due to travel interruption.

Mane beat Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah and Manchester City player Riyad Mahrez at a ceremony held in Egypt on Tuesday and hoped to fly directly to Senegal for a celebration.

But the festivities were suspended on Wednesday after the plane in which Mane was going to travel did not obtain the necessary permission to fly over Tunisia.

"It was my plan to fly to Senegal first to thank the people of my country and recognize them for everything they gave me on my trip, but unfortunately we could not visit," said Mane, the first player to win the prize in his country from El Hadji Diouf in 2002.

"Now we have a great game against Tottenham this weekend in which I must focus and be prepared, but it is true that I am disappointed that I could not return home to thank you for some problems beyond our control."

"Therefore, I will return to Senegal as soon as possible because it is something very important for me: I will never forget what everyone did for me, everyone who believed in me and everyone who gave me the opportunity to play football."

Praise for Mane flooded Senegal on Tuesday, while images of celebrations in his hometown of Bambali, in the south of the country, circulated on social media.

Senegalese President Macky Sall tweeted that Mane's victory was a "wonderful feat,quot; that deserved to be announced as an example for young people.

Mane's successful year has seen him win the Champions League and the Club World Cup with Liverpool, while Senegal finished second to Algeria in the African Cup of Nations final.

The 27-year-old also finished the 2018-19 Premier League season as a top scorer with 22 goals.

He won fourth place in the Golden Ball last year, a prize won for the sixth time ever by Lionel Messi.