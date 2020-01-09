Sad Nina Dobrev begs fans to donate to Australia for her birthday

Nina Dobrev He only has one wish for his birthday.

On Wednesday, The Vampire Diaries Star went to Instagram before he turned 31, urging his followers to donate for the relief of Australian wildlife in honor of his birthday.

By sharing a series of photos of his past trips to Land Down Under and a video of the devastation, Nina encouraged fans to contribute to the cause for the sake of "suffering,quot; and "defenseless,quot; animals that have been affected by forest fires.

"It's my birthday in Australia right now. My wish is that I donate 1 dollar for every year I've lived," he began publishing. "$ 31 to help with the forest fires. It's the best gift I could ask for. For some of you that's a lot. So donate $ 13 (my age upside down). Donate $ 1 if that's all you can save. Anything and everything will make a big difference. "

She continued: "I have visited Australia many times, it is one of my favorite places on earth and seeing it burn makes me indescribably sad … Seeing the videos and photos of the devastation in Australia has broken my heart into a thousand pieces and brought me to tears several times a day. "