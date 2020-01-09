Sad Nina Dobrev begs fans to donate to Australia for her birthday

John Salangsang / Shutterstock
Nina Dobrev He only has one wish for his birthday.
On Wednesday, The Vampire Diaries Star went to Instagram before he turned 31, urging his followers to donate for the relief of Australian wildlife in honor of his birthday.
By sharing a series of photos of his past trips to Land Down Under and a video of the devastation, Nina encouraged fans to contribute to the cause for the sake of "suffering,quot; and "defenseless,quot; animals that have been affected by forest fires.
"It's my birthday in Australia right now. My wish is that I donate 1 dollar for every year I've lived," he began publishing. "$ 31 to help with the forest fires. It's the best gift I could ask for. For some of you that's a lot. So donate $ 13 (my age upside down). Donate $ 1 if that's all you can save. Anything and everything will make a big difference. "
She continued: "I have visited Australia many times, it is one of my favorite places on earth and seeing it burn makes me indescribably sad … Seeing the videos and photos of the devastation in Australia has broken my heart into a thousand pieces and brought me to tears several times a day. "
"Seeing them suffer, my heart hurts in its deepest core," Nina wrote. "They are innocent, all they know how to do is love and they are fighting desperately to survive. They are helpless and hurt. A billion animals have perished in the fires and there does not seem to be a light at the end of the tunnel at any time soon. We need meet and help in any way we can. "
To finish her sincere plea, Nina said: "Please help me, from the bottom of my heart I ask you to do and donate what you can. It's life or death. Our furry friends need us. Please help my birthday want to come true. "
the Degrassi Alum is among several celebrities who have expressed their support in the wake of deadly forest fires, which have claimed at least 25 lives and razed the southeast area of New South Wales.
Australian stars Russel Crowe, Naomi watts, Hugh Jackman, Chris Hemsworth, Nicole Kidman Y Keith Urban They have donated to provide resources and help to those affected. Other charitable contributions have been made by Pink, Kylie Jenner, Shawn mendes, Ellen Degeneres, Elton John and more.
"Like you, I want to support the fight against forest fires here in Australia," Chris wrote on Instagram. "My family and I are contributing a million dollars. I hope you can contribute too. Every penny counts, so whatever you can gather is much appreciated … It really makes a difference."
If you want to show your support, choose between a charity of your choice or one of these official charities that can help: Red Cross, Firefighters, Wires.
