Russian army announces ceasefire in Syrian Idlib | Russia news

A ceasefire has been established in the Idlib region in northwestern Syria, the TASS news agency reported, citing an official from the Russian defense ministry on Thursday.

The ceasefire in Idlib, the country's last opposition stronghold, was established following an agreement with Turkey.

Plus:

"According to the agreements with the Turkish side, the ceasefire regime was introduced in the Idlib de-escalation zone starting at 2:00 p.m. Moscow (1100 GMT) on January 9, 2020," said the major Russian general Yury Borenkov. .

Turkey had asked Russia to set a ceasefire in the region and sent its delegation to Moscow in December to discuss the issue.

That month, the Syrian government and the Russian allies launched a large-scale campaign against the rebels in Idlib. As the offensive intensified, in December alone, almost 300,000 people fled to safer areas to Turkey from southern Idlib, according to the UN.

The civil war in Syria has killed more than 370,000 people since it began in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

In total, 11,215 people, including more than 1,000 children, were killed in 2019, the least deadly year since the beginning of the conflict.