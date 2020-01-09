Russell Westbrook says Oklahoma City "is always going to be special,quot; for him | NBA News

Former Thunder superstar Russell Westbrook said Oklahoma City will always be special for him before his return to the Houston Rockets.

Live NBA: Houston @ Oklahoma City



Friday, January 10 at 2:30 a.m.



Westbrook played 11 seasons with the Thunder.

He was part of the inaugural team in Oklahoma City that was 23-59, then rose along with Kevin Durant as dual stars when the team peaked with an appearance in the NBA Finals in 2012. When Durant left four Years later, Westbrook became the dominant face of the franchise and strove even more for Thunder fans when it signed a contract extension in 2017.

Image:

Westbrook and James Harden in action for the Oklahoma City Thunder



In the early hours of Friday morning, live at the Sky Sports Arena, Westbrook returns to the Chesapeake Energy Arena for the first time as a visitor when the Houston Rockets visit the Thunder.

"Obviously, it will be different, No. 1," Westbrook told reporters. "But in general, obviously, that place is always going to be special for me because I grew up there. I spent a lot of my career there, I met a lot of people there, good organization, good people, nothing but great things. there ".

The last time Oklahoma City received a longtime former star was when Durant returned in 2017 with the Golden State Warriors. He was booed tirelessly and there was no official recognition of Durant's time with the Thunder.

Before tonight's game, Westbrook will be honored with a video tribute.

"Russell was a catalyst for many incredible moments and memories for our fans, but it is his relentlessness, longevity and commitment that defines his legacy in Oklahoma City," Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in a statement before the return of Westbrook

"It will be a unique moment when you step back on the floor of Chesapeake, an opportunity for people to recognize someone who will always occupy a prominent place in the history of our city."

















2:06



Russell Westbrook completed his sixth triple double of the season with 24 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory of the Rockets



Westbrook has missed the second night of each of the first four consecutive Rockets games this season. But he has altered his schedule to play the Rockets' first visit to Oklahoma City, instead of losing Wednesday's victory in Atlanta.

NBA television analyst Dennis Scott hopes that the Thunder faithful will give Westbrook a memorable reception upon his return.

"What he was for OKC was a guy who played hard," Scott said. "He put his heart into play every night and tried to do everything right.

"At OKC, there was never any doubt that I played hard for those fans every night. I'm looking for a big ovation and that those fans show a lot of love for Russell Westbrook."

The game has a lot of intrigue beyond the return of Westbrook to Oklahoma City.

The Thunder have won six of their last seven and 15 of their last 20 to climb steadily in the Western Conference playoff chart.

















2:05



Highlights of the Oklahoma City Thunder's visit to the Brooklyn Nets in week 12 of the NBA season



A large part of that is Chris Paul's play as a shipowner. In the last 20 games, Paul averages 17.1 points and 7.2 assists per game.

However, the most important thing is that Paul has played an important role in bringing the rebuilt young core of the Thunder, especially second-year guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

"He has been very close to us," Thunder striker Abdel Nader said after Tuesday night's victory in Brooklyn to close a 3-1 trip. "We trust him 100 percent. It is one of the main reasons we are doing well as we are doing now."

Do you want to see the NBA but you don't have Sky Sports? Get the Sky Sports Action and Arena package, click here.