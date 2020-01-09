Rob Kardashian seeks sole custody of the dream, says a three-year-old boy is acting sexually, blames Blac Chyna

Rob Kardashian has filed legal documents to obtain sole custody of his three-year-old daughter Dream Kardashian, and the reasons he stated in court documents are shocking. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Rob Kardashian is accusing Blac Chyna of exposing Dream to inappropriate sexual behavior. Rob says that Blac Chyna is neglecting his daughter in search of parties and spends approximately $ 600 per day on alcohol. He says that Dream is neglected and when it is time for her upbringing, she arrives with disheveled hair, dirty teeth and dirty nails.

The most shocking are the claims that Dream, three years old, is "naked twerking,quot; and represents the sexual positions that, according to her, her mother taught her.

He also says that Dream has begun to curse under the influence of his mother, is exposed to strangers who come to the house to drink alcohol and to a party, and that none of these behaviors are tolerated in his home.

Rob claims that Blac Chyna's behavior has changed and, according to the report, Blac Chyna's hairdresser is backing the story.

Rob's sister, Khloe Kardashian, is 100 percent behind him and will do everything possible to help him get custody of Dream.

Khloe Kardashian has made a statement in court documents that verify Rob's account and, according to TMZ, said Dream's behavior has changed. Khloe says that when Dream comes to spend time with her cousins, she is "decidedly more aggressive."

Khloe reportedly says he heard Dream say he doesn't want to go back to his mother.

This is a developing story and at this time, it is not clear what a court will finally decide. There must be a full investigation of both parties before a decision can be made. Rob Kardashian is also asking the court to order regular drug tests for Blac Chyna and wants to make sure he is sober when he leaves Dream Kardashian at Rob's house.

Rob also wants to make sure Blac Chyna is not alone with Dream, but that his nanny is with her at all times.

At this point, Blac Chyna has not responded publicly to the accusations. What do you think of this breaking news?



