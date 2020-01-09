Rob Burrow: Super Bowl Surprises a Special Moment for Leeds Rhinos Legend | Rugby League News

When Rob Burrow learned that he was going to the Super Bowl, it was an emotional moment for both him and Richard Graves of Sky Sports News.





Numb. That is the word that comes to mind when I think about the first time I heard that Rob Burrow had been diagnosed with motor neuron disease.

37 years old A wife and three children she loves. A man I've known for about 20 years. A period full of highlights in a decoration career.

A person that literally nobody has a bad word to say, except perhaps those who clung to the air while crouching under a possible rig, or dodged them to such an effect that they left them planted on their backs while he edged up the field.

However, it has never been just rugby. Every time we meet, it is always a warm welcome. Maybe the strange joke and always an interest in how things go.

More recently, he always wanted to know how "the NFL concert,quot; is going. There are messages that come and go: jokes about their Seattle Seahawks and my support for the Cowboys … among other things.

This is a man who won eight Grand Finals, three League Leaders Shields, three World Club Championships, two Challenge Cups and represented his country. However, every time the Super Bowl time comes, he insists that I have the best job in the world.

So, when the news was released last month and I spoke with his former teammate and current Leeds Rhinos Rugby Director Kevin Sinfield, it was Kevin who first asked if there was any way to take Rob and his family to the Super Bowl

For this purpose, all credit must go to the NFL and NFL UK. These tickets are like gold dust: there is already at least $ 5000 in the secondary market, per ticket!

However, after some calls and several conversations, this is one of the best examples of how the sports family joins. Last week, the NFL informed us that they had two tickets. Leeds would take Rob to Miami and organize the accommodation. All that remained now was to tell him.

And so, on Wednesday morning, under the pretext of providing the testimony game with tickets sold out on Sunday, we launched the surprise. The emotions were mixed, they still are, due to the context.

I have lost count of messages, tweets and other social media posts of goodwill towards Rob. From fellow professional athletes, Wayne Rooney, Jonny Bairstow and Paul Sculthorpe, to name a few, to fans of common sports who just want to let you know how much they love him.

I just want to thank everyone who has shown me their support in recent weeks.

I want to give some of my signed game shirts as thanks. Like the post, I will randomly choose two people tomorrow at 9 a.m. Thanks for the love to all x pic.twitter.com/r3IBbCFk9q – Rob Burrow (@ Rob7Burrow) January 9, 2020

Sunday's game at Headingley will reinforce that. Three weeks on Sunday, Rob, you will experience the Super Bowl in person! Rob Burrow … legend!

