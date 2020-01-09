Rick Ross Highway: & # 39; Rick Ross made fun of my name & # 39;

The former drug trafficking highway Rick Ross is still not happy that rapper Rick Ross borrows his nickname and accuses him of staining his legacy.

Freeway says that while he was still in prison, he approached the rapper to ask him questions, but Ross changed his number and never hit him again.

"Rick Ross used my full name, you know, and probably got the biggest stardom of all," he shared. "[Rick Ross] continues and tells people he has never heard of me."

