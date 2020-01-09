Rick Ross Highway: & # 39; Rick Ross made fun of my name & # 39;

The former drug trafficking highway Rick Ross is still not happy that rapper Rick Ross borrows his nickname and accuses him of staining his legacy.

Freeway says that while he was still in prison, he approached the rapper to ask him questions, but Ross changed his number and never hit him again.

"Rick Ross used my full name, you know, and probably got the biggest stardom of all," he shared. "[Rick Ross] continues and tells people he has never heard of me."

He also criticized Rick Ross's claims that he took the name of a soccer player, which really makes no sense.

"It just makes you feel like & # 39; what about this guy? Why can't this guy just go out and say, you know, what I am and what I do? & # 39; And then, by the way in that raps, also raps about selling drugs, and never sold drugs. He was a correctional officer, he had a credit card in high school, you know? I come from one of those great backgrounds that went to college and not I could read or write. I wonder, why do you make fun of what happens to normal people? It's almost like making fun of that. "

Is it right that the Rick Ross Highway is annoying or is it time to let Rozay live?