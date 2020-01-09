RHOA – Dennis McKinley seen with four women at 4 a.m. In Atlanta Diner, where is Porsha Williams?

Fans of the Real Atlanta Housewives I have seen the relationship of Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley crumble this season due to their infidelity. McKinley's traps led Williams to end his engagement, but they managed to reconcile a few months later. Williams and McKinley are now engaged once again, so why was he at an Atlanta restaurant last weekend with four women at four in the morning?

According to Online radar, they obtained photos and a video of McKinley at the Majestic Diner in Atlanta at 4 a.m. on Saturday, January 4. The store also spoke with an eyewitness, who said Williams' fiance was sitting at a table with "four beautiful women,quot; and that Williams was not there.

#RHOA Star Porsha Williams' fiance Dennis McKinley was seen with four beautiful women who were not her. Watch the video: https://t.co/V5ViGyPY9R – Radar online (@radar_online) January 9, 2020

“Porsha was not with him. Dennis was the only man in the group and all the women were flirting with him, "the snitch revealed." The girl in black had her head on her shoulder. It was as if she was on a date with all of them. "

The witness added that McKinley, who is the father of Williams's daughter, Pilar Jhena, was flirting with the women, and he also paid the entire table bill. Apparently, one of the women told another that she met McKinley after he "got into his DM,quot;.

The group ended up leaving the diner together in a black Escalade, and they had a driver.

In the video, McKinley wears the same purple hoodie he wore in the photos he posted on Instagram a week earlier. The source said they knew it was McKinley at the time he arrived with the women, and immediately noticed Williams's absence.

All this happens after McKinley confessed to having cheated on Williams when she was pregnant with Pilar. As fans know, Williams and McKinley started dating in the summer of 2018, and in a matter of weeks they got engaged and waited.

McKinley proposed to the RHOA I starred in front of the Bravo cameras with a $ 750,000 diamond ring. But, shortly after the birth of their daughter, the couple resigned. McKinley revealed his infidelity during a therapy session that was also captured by Bravo cameras. He blamed his actions on Williams' pregnancy and his postpartum depression.

After they reconciled, McKinley again proposed in front of the Bravo cameras AGAIN. Porsha Williams said yes, and now they are planning a 2020 summer wedding that will be filmed for RHOA.

Ad

New episodes of Real Atlanta Housewives Air on Sunday nights in Bravo.



Post views:

0 0