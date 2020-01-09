Renee Zellweger stuns Armani Prive with David Webb Jewels

Renee Zellweger was surprised at the 2020 Golden Globes in a Periwinkle Armani Prive blue dress combined with David Webb jewels. Renee took home the statue of the best actress in a film drama for her role of singing sensation and interim legend Judy Garland in the movie Judy. Renee is the best choice for the Oscars and fans were impressed by his performance. Renee is a pure talent who, after taking a six-year break from acting, returned to the screen and swept the awards. Maybe that is a testimony that he should never have left, or maybe it means that rest was just what he needed. Whatever the reason, the public is delighted to have Renee back. Renee has already won an Oscar, having won the best supporting actress for Cold Mountain in 2003. Now, Renee is in the headlines of her impressive fashion during the awards season.

Renee kept her glamor to a minimum, but she looked beautiful nonetheless. Celebrity makeup artist Dana Michelle Hamel did not exaggerate Renee's face and kept her makeup natural looking. Renee's hair was elegantly collected with tendrils that framed the face that fell loose. Celebrity stylist Richard Marin combed Renee.

Celebrity stylist Petra Flannery created Renee's look and the results were magnificent. You can watch a video of Renee after winning the best actress category at the Golden Globes below.

Renee took a minimal approach to her jewelry and makeup. She did not wear extravagant earrings and decided not to wear a necklace or rings. However, he did use the David Webb Crossover bracelet in gold and diamonds. You can see the bracelet on Renee, as well as only in the photo slideshow below.

Here is a wonderful video of Renee Zellweger posing with her Golden Globe. You can see the full-length Armani dress along with Renee's satin and periwinkle shoes.

In this photo slideshow, you can see a close-up photo of Renee's makeup. The look was created with a lot of shine and Dana chose a soft and pink lipstick with a lot of shine for Renee.

This is a wonderful video with images behind the scenes of Renee and other Golden Globe winners posing for the cameras and signing autographs. You can see that Renee is very realistic and really cares about her fans and the people she is interacting with.

Finally, here is a slide show of Renee Zellweger posing with other Golden Globe winners.

What do you think of Renee Zellweger's Armani dress and David Webb's jewelry?

Ad

Do you think Renee will be nominated for an Oscar for her role as Judy Garland? have you seen Judy That you thought?



Post views:

0 0