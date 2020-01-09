Red Hot Chili Peppers reveal they will release new music with John Frusciante

At the end of December 2019, the Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that John Frusciante was returning to the band after a prolonged pause, a time in which he was replaced by Josh Klinghoffer.

Fans have been aware of the lineup change for about a month, and for the most part, the band hasn't revealed many other news, except for the festival dates in 2020. In an interview with Rolling Stone, drummer Chad Smith of the band, revealed small details about the future of the group in the middle of promoting their visual art exhibition.

Smith says he was given "strict orders,quot; about the interview: that's not talking about the band. However, Chad revealed some information about the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Chad confirmed that John was back in the group, which everyone knows, before saying that everyone in the group was delighted to make a new album.

As fans of the iconic rock band know, the band originally introduced John from 1988 until his departure in 1992. After a six-year hiatus, John returned once again in 1998 before leaving again in 2009. Then, Josh Klinghoffer replaced it.

Stereogum reported on December 15 that almost 10 years after John left the band for the first time in 2019, he rejoined again in the last month of 2019. Josh Klinghoffer joined the Red Hot Chili Peppers for two albums, including I'm with youY The escape

In a statement on social media almost a month ago, the group announced that they were separating from Klinghoffer. The end of the statement confirmed that John Frusciante was returning to RHCP, stating that they were reintroducing John into the group with "great enthusiasm and full hearts."

As previously reported, John last played in the 2006 record, Arcadium Stadium, which was a great success at that time. Reportedly, the group has returned to the studio during the last year, and it is not clear if John had any participation in the new album.

Last month, Klinghoffer released his first album, To be one with you, under the pseudonym of Pluralone.



