Rapper Cassidy was brutally beaten in the battle of rap – Going viral on Twitter!

Hip hop star Cassidy was known as one of the best battle rappers in history. But two days ago, it was destroyed by the rival of battle rapper Arsenal.

And the destruction happened inside Cassidy's hometown, Philly, and it was really embarrassing to see.

First, the rival rapper let the crowd know that he had ZERO respect for the middle-aged Cassidy. After only a few bars, he grabbed Cassidy and started shaking him, as an evil babysitter does with a baby:

Then, during Cassidy's rap, he got too close to his opponent. And so, guys, smoke, smoke on Cassidy's face:

And when it was Cassidy's turn to rap, his bars were very unimpressive. The crowd finally became restless and began to boo him:

Then, after a few more bars, the crowd turned to Cassidy completely. The crowd started screaming & # 39; No & # 39; and laugh at Cassidy. It was hard to see: