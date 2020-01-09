Rapper Boosie now has beef with the black fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi!

Rap star Boosie Badazz is being criticized, and is currently trending on social media.

Last night, the rapper attended an NBA game, wearing a red Kappa Alpha Psi sweatshirt. Kappa Alpha Psi, or "Kappas,quot; is a black fraternity that is very active on university campuses across the United States.

The Kappas are a proud organization and maintain their sacred membership. Therefore, they do not allow any non-member to use their logo.

