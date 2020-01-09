Rapper Boosie now has beef with the black fraternity Kappa Alpha Psi!

Rap star Boosie Badazz is being criticized, and is currently trending on social media.

Last night, the rapper attended an NBA game, wearing a red Kappa Alpha Psi sweatshirt. Kappa Alpha Psi, or "Kappas,quot; is a black fraternity that is very active on university campuses across the United States.

The Kappas are a proud organization and maintain their sacred membership. Therefore, they do not allow any non-member to use their logo.

Last night Boosie said "f * ck,quot; the rules of Kappa and wore his sweatshirt.

The rapper published in IG a photo of himself wearing his clothes in the game. Then, his comments were filled with Kappas asking Boosie to take off his sweater. They claimed that they felt "raped,quot; by the rapper.

Boosie then continued live and said "f * ck Kappas,quot;. He also told fans he will use whatever he wants.

Now many online Kappas now claim that they plan to "exhaust,quot; Boosie when they see it.

Here is Boosie, with the Kappa sweater:

And here are the reactions on Twitter: