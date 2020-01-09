Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey at the Chhapaak screening

Bradley Lamb
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey at the Chhapaak screening


The new pairing of Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey has made the audience very anxious to see Meghna Gulzar's next release, Chhapaak. Not only that, the story of the film revolves around the life of the survivor of an acid attack Laxmi Agarwal and his fight for justice, which has made this film one of the most anticipated projects of 2020. Last night He made a special screening of the film in Mumbai and many cheerleaders of the cast and crew appeared to watch the movie and show their support.


The shutters broke, Ranveer Singh made his presence felt as usual, while hugging Vikrant and kissing his beloved in front of the flashing cameras. We also saw Ranve's spotted family, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Anju Bhavnani, Ritika Bhavnani and Deepika's family, Prakash Padukone, Ujjala Padukone, Anisha Padukone, in addition to many celebrities also participated in the screening. Meghna Gulzar, Laxmi Agarwal, Rekha, Kunal Kapoor, Genelia Deshmukh, Riteish Deshmukh, Bhumi Pednekar, Yami Gautam, Jaccky Bhagnani, Swara Bhasker, Ali Fazal, Richa Chadda, Tahira Kashyap, Javed Akhtar and more. Scroll through the full gallery below.




