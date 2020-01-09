Ranveer Singh addresses Gujarat for Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man for the first time in Jayeshbhai Jordaar of YRF. Ranveer, who is filming to the neck for the film, now travels to Gujarat to film the second schedule along with the protagonist Shalini Pandey.

The girl Arjun Reddy is making her big Bollywood debut with the movie. A source close to YRF revealed some interesting details about the shooting. “It's an extensive filming schedule in the heart of Gujarat. All the details are kept secret because crucial parts of the movie will be filmed in the state. Ranveer has a large following in Gujarat, as he has hypnotized them with his performances and large crowds are expected to fill the filming locations. The production team wants to shoot as smoothly as possible and they are being told about the places. The film is set in Gujarat, so this calendar is extremely vital. The team will keep a low profile while shooting in the state. Ranveer and Shalini are heading to Gujarat today, ”the source reports.

Written by the debutante writer and director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will exhibit Ranveer Singh in an avtar never seen before. The actor seems to have visibly transformed again by shedding many kilos. Ranveer is not going to play the alpha hero as the main Bollywood men interpret it. From the first glance, it is obvious that the film will defend the cause of women's empowerment. Jayeshbhai Jordaar, produced by YRF and the filmmaker Maneesh Sharma, is definitely a movie to consider!