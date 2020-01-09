Rangers reporter's notebook: Steven Gerrard reinforces humility in trophy chasing | Soccer news

Sky Sports News journalist Charles Paterson evaluates the Rangers winter holidays in Dubai and the mantra Steven Gerrard is eager to take root in his squad





Steven Gerrard leads the Rangers training in Dubai

"Stay humble."

A simple but powerful message from Steven Gerrard, and one that his players must meet this week in Dubai at their winter training camp, and beyond. The Rangers manager has used this phrase repeatedly in recent weeks while planning a way to maintain a title challenge for Celtic.

The victory in the Old Firm game on December 29 was the Rangers' first victory at Celtic Park in almost 10 years. The celebrations in the final whistle of both players and fans gave the impression that a massive weight had been lifted from a club that had spent most of the last decade in inactivity.

As 2020 dawned, he also realized that in Ibrox they have a golden opportunity to end years of pain and capture the cutlery once again.

The rangers have not won an important trophy since they lifted the league title in 2011. The financial crisis and the exile of the top category preceded years of turbulence in the boardroom and strange recruitment. At the same time, Celtic entered a golden period of success, reaching a peak of 10 consecutive national trophies.

The most recent of them was last month in the final of the League Cup, a game dominated by the Rangers, but Celtic came out with glory. The subsequent questions were whether Rangers players could handle the big occasion and if they had the mentality to overthrow Celtic from his position. In Hampden Park, they fell short.

Gerrard celebrates the Rangers victory at Celtic Park

Another opportunity to prove his worth came three weeks later in the New Year's derby and Gerrard's team grabbed him with both hands. Having played one less game, they sit two points behind Celtic while the clubs pause to reflect in the Middle Eastern sun, training just yards away at the Nad Al Sheba complex.

Gerrard's joy on the day of the derby was evident when he saw how he roared with delight in the camera lens full time. The excitement of Old Firm games can surpass even the most accomplished professionals, but 10 days later, he is fully aware that the Rangers have not yet won anything, hence his enthusiasm for maintaining humility. Older players, including Steven Davis and Captain James Tavernier, are reinforcing that opinion, in case anyone plans to get carried away.

"We have to take that (win at Celtic Park) and keep pushing and keep working hard," said the Rangers captain. "We have to take things game by game. We have to be humble and we must approach each game as if it were a cup final."

"I think the consistency is there for us this season, so we have to take it game by game and approach each game as if we were playing Celtic. We have to get three points every week and get it down immediately." to the cable. "

Double sessions in the sun

Both Davis and Tavernier provide valuable experience, with different perspectives. Davis had already passed the title with the Rangers and emerged victorious, three times with Walter Smith at the beginning of his career. The captain of Northern Ireland also understands the pain of football very well.

His failed penalty against the Netherlands in November put an end to his country's hopes of automatically qualifying for Euro 2020, although Northern Ireland still has a chance if they can negotiate the play-offs in March. If the wheel of fortune turns in his favor, Davis could have a memorable year ahead.

Tavernier has suffered a great deal of anguish in Rangers since he signed in 2015. After losing the final of the Scottish Cup to Hibernian in 2016, he has been at the end of numerous heavy, sometimes humiliating defeats at the hands of Celtic. Tavernier is very aware of the fine lines between success and failure in Glasgow and knows that there is no room for error if he has the opportunity to lift the league trophy in May.

A year ago, the Rangers won the corresponding game against Celtic in Ibrox, but lost to Kilmarnock in their first game after the break and Celtic took control as a vice in the race for the title they never gave up. Gerrard was not happy with the preparation for that game at Rugby Park, a postponed cup draw did not help, but he is confident that this year the Rangers will start running when they return to Scotland.

There is no break in training this week for his squad. The rangers landed in Dubai in the early hours of Tuesday and trained later that afternoon. The double sessions in the heat of the day on Wednesdays and Thursdays will be followed by a match on Saturday against Lokomotiv Tashkent of Uzbekistan, a team that beat Aberdeen in a physical meeting here in Dubai a couple of winters ago.

Steven Davis during the Rangers training in Dubai

The Rangers' schedule differs significantly from Celtic, whose players train in the morning and relax in the afternoon. Each coaching staff has its own theories about what works best for them, but it seems unlikely that the Rangers' sharpness will disappear before receiving Stranraer at the Scottish Cup on January 17.

The Rangers talisman, whose goals could be decisive, finally arrived in Dubai. Alfredo Morelos was given extra time during the New Year to return to Colombia, days after being sent to Celtic Park. That red card means that he will not be seen again in the field until the end of the month, but his manager feels that his star player is happy and ready to deliver in the second half of the season, despite the constant scrutiny that seems to follow him. Everywhere.

Thirty-seven games this season, Gerrard is happy where his team sits, but has restrictions to improve it this month. Players must be eliminated from the team and peripheral figures like Greg Docherty and Jamie Murphy could leave in January. If the Rangers are going to win the title, it will be with the players that have taken them to this point.

Keeping your feet on the ground is the mantra that the Rangers manager defends. No one would deviate from the message here in Dubai, but the celebrations at Celtic Park last week will be nothing compared to what will happen if your squad delivers the products in May.