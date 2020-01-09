Ralph Hasenhuttl confirms that Southampton looks for plenary sessions in January | Soccer news

"We are in the market and we are looking for, especially, full backups because we know we don't have so many options at the moment."

















Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says he wants full backup in the transfer window, and refuses to rule out Kyle Walker-Peters as an option

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says the club is watching the plenary session in the January transfer window.

The saints have been linked to a movement for Tottenham defender Kyle Walker-Peters, which Hasenhuttl refused to discard.

The coach has trusted first team defenders Cedric Soares and Ryan Bertrand this season, but injuries and suspensions have occasionally forced them to recruit midfielders Emile Hoijberg and Kevin Danso.

"We are in the market and we are looking for, especially, full backups because we know we don't have so many options at the moment," said Hasenhuttl.

"We have Ryan (Bertrand), it's not really an alternative for him. And we also need the young (Yann) Valery on the right side, we don't have so many alternatives."

"This will definitely be a position where we will do something in the winter holidays."

Kyle Walker-Peters has not made an appearance in the Premier League for Tottenham since August

Crystal Palace and Brighton are also interested in Walker-Peters. When asked if the defender is on the club's radar, Hasenhuttl said: "There are some types available, it can also be a loan option in the summer. I don't want to comment on any names, but you can be sure we have a complete list of what interests us. "

Jake Vokins made his debut as a right back in the FA Cup tie at home against Huddersfield last weekend.

Although the 19-year-old scored his first team debut with a goal, Hasenhuttl admits that Vokins is "still a young player who has a lot to learn," and is looking for more experienced replacements.

