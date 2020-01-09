Rae Sremmurd's release statement after the brother is arrested for the murder of his stepfather!

Rae Sremmurd has issued a statement following the news that his half-brother had been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing his stepfather.

"Right now, on behalf of Slim Jxmmi and Swae Lee, we would like to continue keeping the family in our prayers at such a delicate time," his publicist Juel Stanley told WTVA News. "Both Slim and Swae Lee are deeply sad for the death of their stepfather, but they are grateful for his love and support throughout the years of his education."

Stanley continued: "Although his premature death was a surprise, we ask the public to keep the family in great prayer and respect their privacy at this time."

Officers responded to a house in the 500 block of Lumpkin Avenue at approximately 9:30. Floyd Sullivan, 62, died from apparent gunshot wounds, allegedly at the hands of his own son.