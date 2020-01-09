R. Kelly's girlfriends are allegedly arrested after a fight, the lawyer says the fight "was staged"

%MINIFYHTML4be5ea98c061671a55d1b346a0361d3c9% %MINIFYHTML4be5ea98c061671a55d1b346a0361d3c10%

WENN / Instagram / PNP

According to reports, a 24-year-old woman, believed to be Jocelyn Savage, was arrested at the scene of the fight, while Azriel Clary was arrested at the hospital.

Up News Info –

R. KellyJocelyn Savage and Azriel Clary's girlfriends may have been arrested after the altercation at their home at Trump Tower in Chicago on Wednesday, January 8. All the terrible experience was captured and broadcast on Instagram Live for millions to see.

After the fight, sources from the Chicago Police Department tell The Shade Room that a person was arrested at the scene of the fight. The person, a 24-year-old woman believed to be Jocelyn, was arrested for questioning, but charges are still pending as authorities are still investigating the incident earlier in the evening.

Azriel may have ended up with the same fate that another source claims was arrested in the hospital. It is not clear why she was in the hospital and if she has been accused because the story is still unfolding.

%MINIFYHTML4be5ea98c061671a55d1b346a0361d3c11% %MINIFYHTML4be5ea98c061671a55d1b346a0361d3c12%

As previously reported, Jocelyn and Azriel threw insults and shouted at each other when the latter passed through R. Kelly's apartment to collect their belongings. Things intensified and the two girls had a physical altercation.

Later, Azriel returned to IG Live to drop a bomb on her jailed boyfriend. "He has been lying to everyone and has people like me lying for him," he said, "and that is why we never saw the documentary." He also claimed that Jocelyn hit her and accused her of sleeping with a minor, and that minor was her, probably during a threesome with the dishonored singer.

R. Kelly's lawyer, Steve Greenberg, however, has denied Azriel's claims. "I have a statement written by Azriel who voluntarily provided me after Robert was already in jail, saying he never had sex with him when he was a minor," he tells TMZ.

Steve also claims that the fight was false and said: "As for this fight of small cats, it is clear that it was organized to try to increase the popularity of social networks."