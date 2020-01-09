Queen Isabel's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is prohibited from driving

David Hartley / Shutterstock
It has been a week full of events for the royal family.
Queen Isabel IIthe older granddaughter Zara Tindall, you are prohibited from driving for 6 months. According to the BBC, the real 38-year-old was caught at a speed of 91 mph on a road in Gloucestershire, a county in southwestern England. The road speed limit is 70 mph.
The November incident resulted in Tindall accumulating four more points in her license, which led her to overcome the 12-point mark that results in a ban in the country. The daughter of Princess AnneTindall admitted the crime, but did not attend his hearing at the Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Wednesday because he was in Australia.
As prosecutor Farley Turner He said: "Because Ms. Tindall already has nine points on her license, she could not accept a fixed penalty for this crime."
In addition to the 6-month ban, Tindall must also pay two fines, one at £ 666 and an additional charge for the victim of £ 151, which is around $ 740 and $ 168, respectively.
This news comes the same week that Prince Harry Y Meghan markleBomb announcement that they are resigning as high-ranking members of the royal family.
As his Instagram statement on Wednesday said: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution. We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. "
His statement also revealed his intentions to move from the United Kingdom to North America. As they wrote, "It is with your encouragement, particularly in recent years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. "
The Duke of Sussex is the godfather of Tindall's second daughter. Firewood. Tindall is godmother of Prince William Y Kate Middletoneldest son Prince george.
