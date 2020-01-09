Queen Isabel's granddaughter, Zara Tindall, is prohibited from driving

It has been a week full of events for the royal family.

Queen Isabel IIthe older granddaughter Zara Tindall, you are prohibited from driving for 6 months. According to the BBC, the real 38-year-old was caught at a speed of 91 mph on a road in Gloucestershire, a county in southwestern England. The road speed limit is 70 mph.

The November incident resulted in Tindall accumulating four more points in her license, which led her to overcome the 12-point mark that results in a ban in the country. The daughter of Princess AnneTindall admitted the crime, but did not attend his hearing at the Cheltenham Magistrates Court on Wednesday because he was in Australia.

As prosecutor Farley Turner He said: "Because Ms. Tindall already has nine points on her license, she could not accept a fixed penalty for this crime."

In addition to the 6-month ban, Tindall must also pay two fines, one at £ 666 and an additional charge for the victim of £ 151, which is around $ 740 and $ 168, respectively.