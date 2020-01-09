Protektorat team wins attractive | Racing news





Dan and Harry Skelton

Protektorat's connections have been successful in his appeal against the New Year's Day decision of the Cheltenham administrators to demote the castrated horse trained by Dan Skelton from the first place in the obstacle of the Ballymore novices.

The opportunity of 15-2 passed the post a head in front of the Imperial Alcazar of Fergal O & # 39; Brien in the race that opened the card, but the commissioners invested the places, judging that the interference had taken place at a "critical point of the race,quot;.

An appeal was heard by an independent disciplinary panel in London on Thursday, and the BHA tweeted: "Result of the first of the two hearings of today's disciplinary panel:

"The Placement Appeal of D. Skelton was maintained, first after the job placement position – PROTEKTORAT (FR) first, ALCAZAR IMPERIAL (IRE) second.

"Reasons written to follow in due course. Additional result to follow."

O & # 39; Brien took the news on his chin and said: "As I said the day, it's a bit like a punishment: one wins and another loses."

"We had a very fair audience, we both presented very solid cases, and I don't think it's an easy decision to make for the panel. But they have made their decision, and it's one that we're going to follow." "