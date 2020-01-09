Progress review: Jawaani Jaaneman | filmfare.com



Movie: Jawaani Jaaneman

Director: Nitin Kakkar

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya Furniturewala

Trailer rating: 3.5 / 5 stars

Saif Ali Khan and Tabu have teamed up for the dramatic comedy Jawaani Jaaneman. The film marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewala. The two and a half minute trailer takes you on a journey with a middle-aged man, who refuses to grow in life. He continues to meet beautiful women and spending time with them. However, life gives him a dip when his 21-year-old daughter (Alaya Furniturewala), who has no idea, appears at his door. Tabu plays Alaya's mother. She keeps Saif away from this fact for years.

With the confusion, comedy and drama in place, the trailer seems to be well woven. Although Saif plays a carefree Casanova, who has played several times before in films such as Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Cocktail and more, the trailer manages to capture the attention of viewers. Rookie Alaya seems to hold on, while Tabu's dialogue ends the trailer on a high note.