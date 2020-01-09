Priyanka Chopra loves the last photo of Rajkummar Rao with Patralekha

Rajkummar Rao loves to share his holiday photos on Instagram. The actor has been dating actress Patralekhaa for a long time and they have also been sincere about it. Recently, the two even gathered the New Year and shared some adorable photos on social networks.

Recently, when Rajkummar shared a dream click with Patralekha on Instagram, Priyanka Chopra also found it cute like everyone else and left a comment. The image shows the couple in a bank and is titled "US,quot;. The global star left a heart and an emoji in love in the comments section. Priyanka and Rajkummar are working together on the adaptation of the popular novel, The White Tiger, by Aravind Adiga.





Rajkummar has multiple releases in 2020. He has Roohi Afzana with Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Basu’s Ludo along with Abhishek Bachchan, The White Tiger with Priyanka Chopra and Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang with Nushrat Bharucha. Well, it seems like it will be a full year for Rajkummar!