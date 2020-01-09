Prince will receive the tribute to the All-Star with Usher, Alicia Keys, John Legend and more at the 2020 Grammys special concert

In just a few weeks, the 2020 Grammy Awards will be held, and a great announcement has just been made about one of the most iconic artists in history. It has been revealed that Prince will receive a tribute to the stars during the Grammy festivities that will take place a few days after the live awards ceremony on CBS.

The 62North Dakota Annual Grammy Awards will be issued on January 26th At 8 pm. and to get even more excited about what will come during the full celebration of the Grammy festivities, the legendary Prince has been chosen to receive a tribute full of stars. @ENews reports, the Recording Academy will organize a tribute concert for Prince titled, "Let's go crazy: the GRAMMY I greet the Prince " honoring the race of the 7 times Grammy winner. The event will take place two days after the Grammy 2020 on January 28.th.

Artists scheduled for the tribute include: Usher, Alicia Keys, John Legend, Common, HER, Mavis Staples, Sheila E., Morris Day and Earth, Wind & Fire, more artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. Until the show. Taking place at the Los Angeles Convention Center, the "Let's do crazy things " The recording of concerts will be broadcast later in 2020 on CBS. For all Prince fans who want to attend, tickets are now on sale and available for purchase.

Grammys producer Ken Elrich expressed his enthusiasm at the concert and explained a bit of what fans can expect:

“One of the true joys of producing the GRAMMY Awards is to work and be able to honor your heroes, and Prince gave me the opportunity to do both. His GRAMMY appearances, although few, were historical, and it is with mixed feelings that we approach this opportunity to celebrate the incredible legacy he left us. We have assembled a remarkable collection of artists of all genres and generations to greet one of the truly unique iconic writers / performers of music, and believe me, it is a difficult task to do it justice. "

Prince received his last Grammy award in 2017 after his death, he won for his album "Hit N Run Phase Two " in the category Best designed album, not classical.

