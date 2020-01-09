Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were invited to join & # 39; RHOBH & # 39; after leaving the royal family

sussexroyal.com

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex launch a new website after resigning as members of the British royal family, Andy Cohen offers them a venue for their reality show in Bravo.

Prince Harry Y Meghan markleThe Duchess of Sussex has launched a new website that describes her "new progressive role" within the monarchy after announcing her intention to denounce her status as "royalty members."

The couple, who married in 2018, announced the surprising news on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, writing in a statement posted on Instagram: "After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forge a new progressive role within this institution. "

"We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years , that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. "

On its new sussexroyal.com website, designed by a Toronto-based digital agency, the same firm behind its now closed lifestyle blog, The Tig, the couple has detailed their "new work model," including a new media relations policy, the future of their charitable work and how they will be financed.

The website explains that they have been banned from obtaining their own income as members of royalty, since they receive money from the Sovereign Grant, money from taxpayers, and their goal is to be financially independent in order to work "externally."

However, the couple, along with their eight-month-old son Archie, will divide their time between the United Kingdom and North America, and continue to reside at Frogmore Cottage, Grade II, owned by the Queen.

Taxpayers will also pay for their security, and the site explains: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are classified as internationally protected persons, which demands this level of security."

The couple also announced that they would withdraw from the "real rotation" system, which allows the British press to cover their work and, instead, offer access to specially invited media and distribute news through their own official communications and social media channels .

The news comes after the couple admitted that their mental health was suffering as a result of intense media scrutiny of sensationalist newspapers in an ITV documentary last year.

While the British newspaper Daily Mail reported that Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was "furious" upon hearing the news of the "bomb," stars from around the world reacted to the announcement and made their way to social networks to Share your views.

Jameela Jamil, who appeared as one of the 15 women who represent Forces for Change in the British Vogue edition of the former actress of Suits in September 2019, wrote: "And those people, this is what power looks like."

"What a sad story. They harassed and harassed her until it was no longer possible to stay, like Diana," the singer and actress tweeted. Bette Midler. "They will never learn until you hit them in the wallet."

And royalty even received some new job opportunities from "The daily show"and American host at night Andy Cohen.

"We are hiring," wrote the official Twitter page of "The Daily Show" along with a list of requirements that were met by Meghan and Harry, while Andy, who is executive producer of "True housewives"franchise, he added," Open invitation for the Duchess to join #RHOBH (The real housewives of Beverly Hills) ".

Harry, the son of Queen Elizabeth II's heir, Prince Charles and his late ex-wife, Diana, princess of Wales, is the sixth in the line of the throne.