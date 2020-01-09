Prince Harry and Meghan Markle LEFT the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the current Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced that they will renounce the royal family.

The couple posted a statement on Instagram saying that "they intend to step back as members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent."

They then revealed that they would be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the statement begins.

