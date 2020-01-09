Prince Harry and Meghan Markle LEFT the royal family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the current Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced that they will renounce the royal family.

The couple posted a statement on Instagram saying that "they intend to step back as members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent."

They then revealed that they would be dividing their time between the United Kingdom and North America.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," the statement begins.

"We intend to step back as members & # 39; senior & # 39; of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen. It is with her encouragement, particularly in recent years , that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. Now we plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty with the Queen, the Commonwealth and our sponsorships. "

The news may not come as a big surprise to some, as Meghan has been badly treated by the UK media, and kindly by most American media.