Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Figures wax removed in Madame Tussauds

The likelihood of Dukes of Sussex has been removed from the British royal display at the wax museum in London after the couple left the royal family.

Madame Tussauds have removed Prince Harry Y Meghan markle plausibility of the visualization of the royal family in London. The move was taken after the Dukes of Sussex announced that he will resign as "high level" members of the British royal family.

His wax figures were originally placed next to Queen Elizabeth II and husband Prince Philip, Prince carlos and his wife Camilla, as well as Prince William and his duchess Kate Middleton. Since then, they have been placed elsewhere in the museum.

"Along with the rest of the world are reacting to the news surprising that the Duke of Sussex will be stepping back as the Royals high level," said Steve Davies, CEO at Madame Tussauds in London.

"From today Meghan and figures Harry will no longer appear in our whole royal family. As two of our most popular figures and dear, of course, being an important feature at Madame Tussauds in London, while we see what the next chapter for them. "

Harry's decision and Meghan to get away from the British royal family was met with a mixed response. Morgan docks It was one of his strongest critics. He called them "the two most spoiled golf clubs in real history." He added: "What a shameful way to treat The Queen. What a shame for Harry and Meghan."

In the meantime, Jameela Jamil applauded the couple. "And those people, that's the power," he tweeted. Bette Midler he wrote. "How sad story The harried and harassed her until it was no longer possible to stay as Diana never learn until hit in the wallet.".

Andy Cohen the Duke and Duchess invited to join his reality show on Bravo, "Open invite the Duchess to join #RHOBH (The real housewives of Beverly Hills) ".

"The daily show"he welcomed them with a note of" we are hiring. "In addition, his host Trevor Noah joked: "You see, this is what happens when you bring the first black woman to the royal family looked at Harry and said.! & # 39; N *** a, you have to get a job * man, yet you can't be living in your mom's house, Harry! "