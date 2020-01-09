Premier League: English strikers set the pace in the Golden Boot race | Soccer news

Jamie Vardy, Danny Ings, Marcus Rashford, Tammy Abraham, Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling scored more than 10 league goals before the New Year





Jamie Vardy tops the Premier League scorers lists with 17

There is an English element in the race to win this season's Premier League Gold Boot with six England internationals in the quest to finish as top scorer.

Jamie Vardy currently leads the way with 17 goals, four more than his closest rivals: Southampton striker Danny Ings and Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford and Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham are also in the mix with 12 goals, while Sadio Mane of Liverpool joins Raheem Sterling of Manchester City and Harry Kane of Tottenham on 11.

Seven players scored more than 10 goals in the league before New Year's Day and all but one of them have been crowned by England.

Kane was the last Englishman to win the prize at the end of the 2016/17 season, after his 2015/16 victory, but will there be a new English in the prize in May?

Who are the bookmakers?

Marcus Rashford will seek to close the gap with Vardy

Vardy's four-goal advantage sees him installed as an overwhelming favorite to win the prize for the first time.

The Leicester striker, who is 10/11 with Sky Bet, is miles away from the next English challenger in the stakes, Rashford with 1/10.

Meanwhile, Abraham has 11/1 to crown his decisive season in the top category with the Golden Boot and Ings has 12/1 to give a surprise.

Sterling is further back on 14/1, while Kane is on 20/1.

Who are the other contestants?

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in good shape for Arsenal

Aubameyang is the second favorite in betting with 7/1.

Last year's joint winner with Liverpool's couple, Salah and Mane, is closely followed by Salah in betting, which has 10/1 to win his third Golden Boot since he moved to Anfield.

Mane has 12/1 to follow the success of last season, while Sergio Agüero has 14/1 to win his second Golden Boot after his 2014/15 victory.

A new challenge for Kane?

Harry Kane faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury

Kane has been the first name on the team card of England manager Gareth Southgate since his appointment in November 2016 and the Spurs striker has scored 27 goals in 28 games under the current head of the Three Lions.

Southgate named the 26-year-old as his captain before the 2018 World Cup and won the Golden Boot in Russia, becoming the second Englishman to finish as the top scorer in a World Cup after Gary Lineker scored six goals in 1986 .

He is also on his way to breaking Wayne Rooney's record as England's top scorer of all time after scoring 32 goals in 45 games for his country.

The Spurs' 17 league goals last season were his lowest return since he became the first regular team at Tottenham in 2014. Their proportion of goals by 90 is also going down. He scored one goal per game during the 2016/17 season, but that has almost halved this period.

But is Kane, who now faces a long period of time on the sidelines after tearing the hamstrings in the 1-0 defeat of the Tottenham in Southampton on New Year's Day, and suddenly faces real competition for his place In England?

Ejecting the captain from Southgate will certainly take some work.

However, the large number of English strikers at the top of the scoring lists minus Vardy, who is retired from international football at the moment, gives Southgate many options while seeking to arm his squad and, finally, his initial lineup for the 2020 Euro.

More positive aspects for Southgate

Jadon Sancho hopes to force his way into the Gareth Southgate lineup in England

Not only English strikers are in this season.

Add Jadon Sancho, who has nine goals and 10 assists to his name in the Bundesliga, Dele Alli, James Maddison, Jack Grealish and Todd Cantwell, who have six goals in the Premier League this season, in the mix and options. England attack. They are as strong as they have been for a long time.

And that is an excellent position for Southgate to go to an important tournament.

The English resurgence

Adam Smith analysis of Sky Sports …

There has been a resurgence in the number of English players who have been given game time this season after almost reaching a low decade in the last campaign.

Burnley, Sheffield United, Southampton and Bournemouth have the largest English representation, but the upward trend comes from increases in Manchester United and Chelsea, compared to the minimum numbers in Arsenal and Manchester City.

In terms of goals from English players, Vardy leads the way with 17 of 1,710 minutes, but Ings has 13 of only 1,447, which is possibly more impressive, having achieved that in a club that fights for survival.

You can touch the markers below to see the number of goals and minutes scored by each English player this season, highlighting the emerging talents of midfield James Maddison, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Todd Cantwell.