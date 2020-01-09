Premier League darts: profiled players | Darts news

The Premier League 2020 runs every Thursday night from February 6 to the final on May 21: live at Sky Sports





Michael van Gerwen is a five-time Premier League winner

World champion Peter Wright and Premier League champion Michael van Gerwen join seven other high quality players.

Nine of the most important stars of the sport will compete in the 16-week tour of Arenas through Europe from February 6 to May 21, 2020, with a & # 39; Challenger & # 39; different to star in each of the first nine weeks of action.

Here, we take a deep look at the players involved …

Michael van Gerwen

PDC Merit Order: 1

PL applications: 7

Last year: winner

PL History – Winner (2013, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019)

Van Gerwen has led the classification of the regular season and reached the final in the previous seven appearances of the Premier League, with the Dutch starting the 2020 campaign as a red-hot favorite to win the tournament for the fifth consecutive year.

The No. 1 world victory over Rob Cross in the final last year was his fifth Premier League title and leaves him slightly below the six-record record record of Phil Taylor's Premier League.

Peter Wright

PDC Merit Order: 2

PL applications: 6

Last year – 8th

PL History – Runner-up (2017)

Wright has fought heavily in the Premier League, with his second place against Van Gerwen in 2017, the only time he has progressed beyond the group stage in six attempts.

& # 39; Snakebite & # 39; He drifted into last year's tournament after only posting two wins in a steamy campaign, losing eight of his last nine games, including his last six games, to finish in eighth place.

Gerwyn price

PDC Merit Order: 3

PL applications: 2

Last Year – 5th

History PL – 5th (2019)

Price failed to record a single victory in his nine games during his debut season in 2018 and then narrowly missed the qualification for the night of the Play-Offs last year, winning only one of his last four group games to finish a point out of the first four.

& # 39; The Iceman & # 39; He reached the semifinals of the World Championship before losing to the eventual champion Peter Wright. He is a consecutive Grand Slam of Darts champion.

Rob cross

PDC Merit Order: 4

PL applications: 2

Last year – Runner-up

PL History – Runner-up (2019)

Cross will appear for the third consecutive year, after his appearance in the semifinal in his debut in 2018, finishing second to Van Gerwen 12 months ago.

& # 39; Voltage & # 39; He will seek to recover from his surprise early start at the World Championship, where he was defeated in sets followed by Kim Huybrechts.

Michael Smith

PDC Merit Order: 5

PL applications: 3

Last year – 7th

PL History – Runner-up (2018)

Smith will try to move on from a disappointing Premier League campaign in 2019, where he only won three of his 16 games so as not to progress beyond the group stage.

& # 39; Bully Boy & # 39; He was eliminated in Judgment Night on his debut in 2016, but was impressed during the 2018 season, beating Gary Anderson in the semifinals before losing to Van Gerwen in the final.

Gary Anderson

PDC Order of Merit: 6

PL applications: 8

Last year – retired due to injury

PL History – Winner (2011, 2015)

The two-time world champion is back in the Premier League for the ninth time after missing last year's campaign due to a back injury, with Anderson seeking to reach the Finals Night for the sixth time in seven years.

Anderson remains the last player since Van Gerwen won the Premier League after defeating the Dutch in the 2015 final, having sent Adrian Lewis to lift the trophy four years earlier.

Daryl Gurney

PDC Order of Merit: 7

PL applications: 2

Last Year – Semifinals

PL History – Semifinals (2019)

Gurney narrowly missed a play-off spot in his debut in 2018, but it was a better step in last year's campaign, reaching the semifinals before being defeated by eventual winner Van Gerwen.

The Northern Irishman will seek to win again in 2020 after a disappointing last year, where he failed to reach a great television final and suffered a third-round outing to Glen Durrant in the World Championship.

Nathan Aspinall

PDC Merit Order: 8

PL applications: Debutante

Last year – Contender in Nottingham

PL Story – Debutante

Aspinall received a sample of the life of the Premier League when he appeared as one of the & # 39; Contenders & # 39; last season, losing his only game against Michael Smith in Nottingham, but this time he has been rewarded with a wild card for a full campaign.

The UK Open champion made his second consecutive semifinal appearance in the World Championship before losing to world number 1 Michael van Gerwen.

Glen Durrant

PDC Merit Order: 22

PL Apps: 0

Last year – DNP

PL Story – Debutante

& # 39; Duzza & # 39; He enjoyed a successful year of debut at the PDC moving from the BDO having won three Lakeside World Championship titles.

The Middlesbrough pitcher reached the quarterfinals at Alexandra Palace before losing to Gerwyn Price. He also reached three major semifinals in 2019, in World Matchplay, World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts, to win his place in the Premier League.

