Possible role of Christian Bale in & # 39; Thor: Love and Thunder & # 39; revealed

It is said that the actor & # 39; Vice & # 39; will play a role of mo-cap, while the comic writer & # 39; Thor & # 39; Jason Aaron suggests that the actor & # 39; Vice & # 39; I should play the villain Darrio Agger.

While it was recently reported that Christian bale is in talks to star "Thor: love and thunder", there is no information on what character would play. Now, new things have emerged that reveal the role that could be offered to the Academy Award-winning actor.

Charles Murphy of Murphy & # 39; s Multiverse revealed in his recent blog post that the 45-year-old would play a character that requires motion capture technology. A source said "The dark knight rises"The star is being considered for two potential roles, Dario Agger and Beta Ray Bill.

Although not necessarily responding to the latest news about the possible role of Bale, Jason Aaron, one of "Thor"Comic writers seem to support the idea that the British star plays Dario Agger." You know who has my vote. & # 39; Who is Christian Bale in THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER? & # 39; " So he aware on Twitter along with an image of said villain in the comic.

Dario Agger was created by Aaron and Esad Ribic in "Thor: God of Thunder" # 19 of 2014, which sees Jane Foster becoming the first Thor woman. Agger prayed to a statue of the Minotaur as a child to take revenge on the pirates who murdered his parents, and was given the ability to transform between his human form and the huge monster at will.

As for Beta Ray Bill, he was initially depicted as a monster before he unexpectedly turned out to be a great hero. He is described as worthy of wielding Thor's hammer, Mjolnir.

Collider was the first to report the news of the possible casting of Bale in the film. If you seal the deal, it will star in front Chris Hemsworth, who is repeating his role as the God of Thunder, and Natalie Portman, who is willing to repeat her role as Jane Foster, in the next movie.

Tessa Thompson will also repeat it "Thor: Ragnarok"role as Valkyrie while Taika Waititi, which is ready to redirect the fourth film, will once again provide Korg's voice. Both Valkyrie and Korg appeared in the great Marvel blockbuster of 2019 "Avengers Final Game", along with Thor and other more powerful heroes on Earth.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is scheduled for a release on November 5, 2021 in the United States.