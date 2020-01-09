Porsha Williams supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision and invites them to Atlanta to live as a "king and queen,quot;

As you probably know, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle surprised the entire world, announcing that they will step back as main members of the Royal Family. This is an unprecedented movement, and that is what surprised everyone.

The Shade Room notes that after this non-traditional movement, the couple plans to move to North America and will divide their time between there and the United Kingdom.

"After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year to begin forging a new progressive role within this institution," TSR quotes the couple.

He reportedly continued and explained that "We intend to step back as,quot; elder "members of the Royal Family and work to be financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty the Queen."

They also said they plan to raise their son with an appreciation for the real tradition.

After reading the news, Porsha Williams jumped into the comments section and invited the couple to live like a queen and a king in Atlanta.

‘Shiiihhh come to atl and live like a King and Queen! Porsha published.

People laughed in the comments after reading what the RHOA star said, but others began discussing the issue.

Someone said: ‘The British monarchy has literally made billions through the murder and exploitation of indigenous peoples around the world. His legacy is literally more evil and destructive than Hitler not & # 39; & # 39;

A follower posted this: Ama Love your wife! He lost his mother in that empire and won't let it happen to his son !!!!! Prince Harry A G !!!!!! ’

Someone else wrote: ‘I love this! Megan was ridiculed and harassed so much for being a royalty she will never sit down! At this point, live your best lives in Toronto! "

Recently, it has been revealed that Piers Morgan believes that Meghan Markle has played a crucial role in his departure.



