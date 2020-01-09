Porsha Williams doesn't bother after her fiance Dennis McKinley is caught on a date with 4 women

Instagram

A woman supposedly rests her head on the businessman's shoulder during the appointment, while another woman is heard telling the group that & # 39; slipped on her DM & # 39; On Instagram.

Up News Info –

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley's commitment are again in danger. The businessman has been accused of cheating "The true housewives of Atlanta"again after he was caught in front of the camera dating four women in a restaurant in Atlanta at 4 a.m. last weekend.

In a video obtained by Radar Online, Dennis and the mysterious women were having a good time while enjoying their meal and chatting with each other. A source told the publication that Porsha was not in the group and that "all women were flirting with him."

The informant spoke more about his date, "The girl in black had her head on her shoulder. It was as if she was on a date with all of them." Meanwhile, another woman was allegedly heard telling the group that Dennis "got into his DM" on Instagram. After the night meal, it is said that Dennis picked up the bill from the table before the group left on a black Escalade with a driver.

Porsha has not yet responded directly to the report. However, judging by his recent Instagram update, the Bravo star seemed not to bother about everything. He published on the platform to share photos a moment in which he relaxed by the pool in a bikini along with a legend that said: "Nothing will stop my happy 2020!" However, she turned off the comments in the post.

<br />

Porsha and Dennis were made public in June 2018 and got engaged a few months later. However, their commitment did not last long since they separated last year due to their trap, which was documented in this season of "RHOA". In one episode, Porsha and Dennis went to therapy in an attempt to solve their relationship problems.

She said during the session: "After hearing what I needed to hear, I got up and ran away. At that time, I didn't want to listen anymore because, for me, I had just heard my fiance say that I actually had sex with someone while He carried our son. He didn't want to hear anything else. He didn't need to hear anything else, he didn't need to say anything. He didn't need to know the reasons. I didn't. He needs to know something else. "