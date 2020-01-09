Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam break the Internet with these juicy photos and videos in which they shake their curvy bodies in a boat during their vacation

Porsha Williams probably just broke the Internet with the latest posts in her IG account. The RHOA star is living her best life while on vacation with Dennis McKinley, Tanya Sam and more friends.

She has kept her fans updated with all kinds of photos and clips in her social media account since her fantastic vacation.

Porsha literally flooded his IG account with tons of publications of beautiful places.

Check out his latest clip and photos, which were taken on a ship. The amazing curves of Porsha and Tanya have amazed fans.

‘What song are we dancing while giving our men a show? Hahaha 😂 Congratulations Paul and Dennis 🍑🇯🇲🤳🏾 ’Porsha captioned one of the clips.

Someone told him: ‘Porsha, you look great. And you had a baby. Finest AHW "and another fan said:" That's for me. Lol that is not for them! They in real life! That is my show. Let me take out my Jackson. "

A follower wrote: ‘Porshaaaa! That thang heavy hahaha! I love you all together ❤ ’and someone else said:‘ I love Tanya’s energy. Happy, they are close

A fan talked about the curves of the ladies: "Skinny girls around the world are jealous of what I call a woman."

Another follower said: "Porsha I had your figure 4 years ago. It was perfect. # I have no more stress stress and more stress."

Apart from this, just the other day, Porsha told her follower that as of today, she is changing her lifestyle.

She told people that she is starting the keto diet to lose the baby's weight.

His fans and followers had all kinds of advice for Porsha.



