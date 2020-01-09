Policemen killed in clash with protesters in Vietnam | News

At least four people, including three police officers, were killed in Vietnam Thursday When protesters attacked authorities trying to build a wall near a military airport, the Public Security Ministry said.

Protesters attacked authorities with hand grenades, gasoline bombs and knives in the village of Dong Tam, near the capital, Hanoi, the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Three police officers and one of the protesters were killed, while another protester was injured, the ministry said.

He gave no further details about the protesters' objections.

"The authorities initiated an investigation into the case and arrested the violators of the law," the ministry said.

Land disputes occur in Vietnam. However, it was the first time in years when police officers were killed in such a dispute.