Piers Morgan melts after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the royal family

The host of & # 39; Good Morning Britain & # 39; Call the Duke and Duchess of Sussex & # 39; the two most spoiled brats in real history & # 39; after the couple decided to move away from the British royal family.

Morgan docks flooded his Twitter with a barrage of criticism and retweets of those who share unfavorable thoughts about Prince Harry Y Meghan markle after they decided to resign as "elder" members of the British royal family. He called the couple "the two most spoiled brats in real history."

"People say I am too critical of Meghan Markle, but she abandoned her family, abandoned her dad, abandoned most of her old friends, separated Harry from William and now separated him from the Royal Family. I rest my case. ", said. The 54-year-old host wrote in a tweet shortly after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made their announcement.

He did not mention any name when he claimed that Meghan abandoned "his old friends," but one of those "old friends" he referred to could be himself, since he once said he became friends with the Duchess.

In 2017, he sang high praise for brunette beauty. He said he is a big fan of his television show and started following her on social media. "To abbreviate a long story, then we spent the next year exchanging funny messages, then she started sending me an email with the early Suits episodes," he said.

He revealed that they met at a pub in the United Kingdom for drinks in 2016 and then brazenly asked on television for an invitation to their wedding after their engagement with Harry. However, he did not receive any when he married in 2018.

Despite her claims that she severed ties with her old friends, Meghan still maintained contact with her lifelong friends as Janina Gavankar, Priyanka ChopraY Serena Williams.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan was still bitter. When an individual asked him to "leave them alone," he "Good morning britain"The co-presenter replied:" No. She is breaking our royal family after fleeing the public purse. As a taxpayer and monarchist, I have the right to have a fairly dim view of this. "

He also wrote in another post: "What a shameful way to treat The Queen. Shame on Harry and Meghan." He also said: "The taxpayer should not pay a single penny to support the new life of Meghan and Harry as tax-free celebrities. No. One. A penny."

The docks called "absolute bollocks," when another said the duchess was a victim of racist enemies, "Meghan is partly black. The media and ignorant sectors of British society cannot handle this. Therefore, she has continued racism on a large scale. they have rightly had enough. Good for them. The British press should bow their heads in shame. "

As a fellow journalist on Twitter said that "Buckingham Palace did not seem so disappointed by Andrew using his real connections to celebrate with Epstein," he insisted, "Twitter was much more scathing with Andrew than with Harry / Meghan."

He even dragged Prince Harry's late mother, suggesting that the media had nothing to do with his tragic death. "Diana, who regularly collaborated with paparazzi and newspapers to promote herself, was killed by a drunk driver," he said.