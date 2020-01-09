Piers Morgan blames Meghan Markle for separating the royal family

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed that they were leaving their duties at Kensington Palace, essentially resigning their high positions, many people have speculated about the root cause of their decision.

Piers Morgan, for example, believes that Meghan Markle has played a crucial role in her game, Page Six discovered. On Twitter, Piers called the Duchess of Sussex for allegedly having a negative impact on interpersonal relationships in the royal family.

Mr. Morgan began by saying that he understands that people often believe that he is too hard on Meghan, however, Morgan believes that he is completely justified. Paraphrasing the personality of the media, Piers accused her of "abandoning,quot; her family, including her father, as well as her old friends.

In addition, Meghan states that her relationship with Prince Harry has led to the dissolution of the link between Harry and William. You can check the Twitter publication of the controversial media personality below:

People say that I am too critical of Meghan Markle, but she abandoned her family, abandoned her dad, abandoned most of her old friends, separated Harry from William and now separated him from the Royal Family.

I rest my case. pic.twitter.com/xgKLTt2Y0Z – Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 8, 2020

Reported by Page Six today, the media claims that Prince Harry had changed "completely,quot; after his meeting with Meghan Markle, sources close to the family revealed. Experts said Meghan played a crucial role in her decision to finally leave.

The royal royalty member told the store that things were already at odds between the two brothers before he started dating Meghan, however, it really got amplified once they started dating, especially after they finally got out. They married at the ceremony in May 2018.

In addition, the same source said that Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle do not get along. Reportedly, William and Kate are much more formal and want to stay within the rules and standards of the royal family, but Meghan and Harry do not.

In addition, Harry allegedly stopped walking with his old friends and instead chose the Hollywood crowd as the Clooneys. The insider added that, for those closest to Harry, it seems that Meghan has taken over her life.

Ad

Apparently, Meghan doesn't want her son to grow up near Buckingham Palace and instead wants to see him grow up in California and Canada.



Post views:

0 0