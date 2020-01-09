Photos: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor seen in the city

Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor made their Bollywood debut in the same year. Sara made her debut with Kedarnath by Abhishek Kapoor and Janhvi with Dhadak by Shashank Khaitan. The two have been quite furious in Bollywood since then. The girls adore their fans not only for their acting skills, but also for their impeccable sense of fashion. Whether on the red carpet, the airport, going to the gym or on an informal day, the young actresses always impress the fashion police.

Our photographers photographed Sara and Janhvi in ​​the city today. Sara looked sexy in a white T-shirt over a pair of black training shorts. Sara was seen in an office for a work meeting and it seemed that the actress had appeared directly from her gym. A large silver bag and a yellow hair band completed Sara's appearance. Janhvi was taken out of her gym class looking beautiful in a totally gray gym outfit. The actress opted for a matching sling to complete her look for the day.

Look at the photos of both actresses and tell us what you liked best in the comments below.