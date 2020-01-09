Photos: Ajay Devgn and Kajol make a special screening of Tanhaji for family and friends

Ajay Devgn will soon be seen on the big screens with his wife Kajol in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Ajay is co-producing the film along with Bhushan Kumar. The period drama set in the 17th century also stars Saif Ali Khan in a negative role. The director of Om Raut revolves around Subedar Taanaji Malusare, the military leader in the army of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who lost his life in the battle at Sinhagad Fort. The creators of the film have not left stone without moving in the promotion of the film. Ajay made a special screening of the masterpiece for his friends and close family, one day before the film's release.

Our photographers saw Sharad Kelkar, Renuka Shahane and others, who appeared for the screening. Ajay and Kajol, along with their eldest daughter Nysa, were also seen by our cameras. Kajol showed his best smile to the cameras with an all-black Indian outfit, while Ajay looked elegant in a dark blue denim shirt over a pair of black pants. The actor completed his look with a pair of sunglasses.

Check out photos of Ajay and Kajol with their guests here …