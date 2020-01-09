Pelosi: Trump's recall articles will be sent & # 39; soon & # 39; | USA news

At the time of the call, Trump was withholding $ 391 million in Ukrainian military aid, and conditioned a White House meeting on the probes, according to witnesses. Trump denies having done something wrong.

The investigation focused on a call between Trump and the president of Ukraine in which Trump requested an investigation into the Bidens. Trump also wanted an investigation into the conspiracy theory of the 2016 elections.

The president of the House of Representatives of the United States, Nancy Pelosi, said Thursday that she will send articles of political judgment against President Donald Trump when she is ready, but it will probably be "soon."

"I am not holding them indefinitely," said Pelosi, referring to the two articles approved by the House in December. "I will send them when I am ready, and that will probably be soon."

Plus:

It has been more than three weeks since the House of Representatives, controlled by the Democrats, voted to dismiss Trump for the obstruction of Congress and the abuse of power related to his dealings with Ukraine.

Since then, Pelosi has effectively blocked the Senate so that it does not proceed with a trial by delaying the transmission of articles of political judgment.

Trump was charged in mid-December (File: Kevin Lamarque / Reuters)

Repeating his point of view since Trump was dismissed on December 18, Pelosi said the Democrats need "to see the arena in which we sent our managers." He was referring to the House managers who will act as prosecutors in a trial.

"Is it too much to ask?" she said.

& # 39; Don't haggle & # 39;

A point of conflict between the Democrats and the majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, is the question of witnesses. Democrats want the trial to include at least four witnesses, including the White House interim chief of staff, Mick Mulvaney, and former national security adviser John Bolton. McConnell has indicated that he wants a quick trial without witnesses.

The confrontation deepened this week when McConnell announced that he had the backing of enough Republicans to start a trial as soon as the Senate received the articles of political trial.

"There will be no haggling,quot; about the details of the trial, McConnel said.

Under that plan, the question of witnesses would be addressed after opening the arguments.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell talks to reporters after leaving the Senate (File: Patrick Semansky / AP Photo)

Speaking from the Senate floor on Thursday, McConnell said the Senate will move forward with its legislative agenda unless the House transmits the articles.

"There are real issues for the American people that the United States Senate must complete. If she continues to refuse to bring her own accusations to trial, the Senate will move forward next week with the affairs of our people," McConnell said. Politician reported that McConnell told Republicans he expects a trial to begin next week.

For his part, Trump criticized Pelosi in a series of tweets on Thursday morning.

He has repeatedly denied any irregularities and described the political trial as a "hoax."

Trump is only the third president in the history of the United States to be accused. Democrats say he abused his power by pressing Ukraine to open investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, who had served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, and a discredited conspiracy theory that Ukraine, not Russia, meddled in the 2016 presidential elections.

The second political trial article, the obstruction of Congress, stems from Trump's refusal to participate in the investigation and his instructions to senior administration officials to do the same.