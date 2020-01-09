Scientists at the MDI Biological Laboratory, in collaboration with scientists from the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato, Calif., and Nanjing University in China, have identified synergistic cellular pathways for longevity that amplify lifespan f…
Pathways that extend lifespan by 500% identified: Discovery of cellular mechanisms could open door to more effective anti-aging therapies
