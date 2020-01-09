Parliament of the United Kingdom about to give the green light to brexit

LONDON – After more than a year of drama, recrimination and tense votes late at night, British lawmakers were expected to sign on Thursday, with little scandal, the legislation to get their country out of the European Union in order to month. .

The vote in the House of Commons is not the final parliamentary moment of the Brexit saga: the bill will then be considered by the second non-elected chamber, the House of Lords, but the suspense surrounding the previous votes has been gone.

Even if the Lords modify the bill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party now have a large majority in the Commons and could revoke any changes, quickly, if necessary. It is almost certain that the legislation will be finalized and will become law next week.

Only a few dozen members of Parliament attended the opening statements of the debate on Thursday, in contrast to the cameras filled with previous debates and votes on Brexit.