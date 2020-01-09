Parliament of the United Kingdom about to give the green light to brexit

LONDON – After more than a year of drama, recrimination and tense votes late at night, British lawmakers were expected to sign on Thursday, with little scandal, the legislation to get their country out of the European Union in order to month. .
The vote in the House of Commons is not the final parliamentary moment of the Brexit saga: the bill will then be considered by the second non-elected chamber, the House of Lords, but the suspense surrounding the previous votes has been gone.
Even if the Lords modify the bill, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his Conservative Party now have a large majority in the Commons and could revoke any changes, quickly, if necessary. It is almost certain that the legislation will be finalized and will become law next week.
Only a few dozen members of Parliament attended the opening statements of the debate on Thursday, in contrast to the cameras filled with previous debates and votes on Brexit.
Once the exit plan has also been approved by the European Parliament, the stage will be set for Britain to reverse more than four decades of integration with its continental neighbors, a journey that began when it entered what was then called the Community European Economic in January 1973
The following remains far from clear: the agreement that will enter into force on January 31 stipulates a transition period, and the two sides are preparing for negotiations on a long-term trade agreement and other future ties. These conversations are expected to relive many of the tensions between channels since the 2016 referendum in which Britain voted to leave the European Union, convulsing the country's politics.
Since then, two prime ministers have lost their jobs, as have many of the legislators whose passionate dispute over Britain's future led the country to A state of political paralysis.
That deadlock was broken in the general elections last month, won by Mr. Johnson with his promise to "make Brexit."
His critics point out that the painful work of unraveling decades of European ties now simply moves into a second, more complicated phase.
But it is difficult to underestimate the change in the political mood of last year, when Parliament was in turmoil and analysts could not predict when, or even if, Brexit would occur.
With news dominated by Iran and the future of Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, the debates and votes on Brexit in Parliament this week have been ignored by the British media that once obsessively focused on parliamentary maneuvers.
With his vast majority in Parliament, Johnson can easily pass all of his legislation, and opposition lawmakers are unable even to influence the next negotiation on trade and other ties with the European Union.
Before the general elections, lawmakers rejected Mr. Johnson's schedule to examine the legislation as extremely insufficient. But on Tuesday the debate over Brexit ended more than three hours before its allotted time.
Britain is now on its way to depart 10 months after the first date, March 29, 2019, on which it was scheduled to do so. However, the real effects will not be felt before January 2021, because Britain will be in the transition period until then, still under the rule book of the European Union.
On Wednesday, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the union's executive arm, the European Commission, warned that this time scale was too short to complete a comprehensive trade agreement, and that the cost of a clear break without an established agreement would be new. trade barriers and a distant association.
That warning was repeated on Thursday by Michel Barnier, the main Brexit negotiator of the European Union, who said Brussels would continue to prepare for a situation in which an agreement was not reached at the end of the year and trade tariffs and fees were imposed of merchandise
It would be impossible to agree on everything on the table this year, Barnier said, adding that some issues would have to be decided. These include the politically sensitive issue of fishing rights, and an agreement on general fiscal, antitrust, social and environmental regulations for manufacturers, known as "equal conditions,quot; provisions.
European officials are determined to prevent Britain from gaining preferential access to continental European markets while weakening them through lighter regulation.