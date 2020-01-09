Panthers coach Matt Rhule refuses to comment on the status of Cam Newton

%MINIFYHTMLfbb3541788ed2b97a7ba032a1f1e58489% %MINIFYHTMLfbb3541788ed2b97a7ba032a1f1e584810%

Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule declined to comment on Cam Newton's future with the club, saying it is too early to decide on the team's quarterback situation.

Rhule was introduced as the new Panthers coach on Wednesday after the dismissal of Ron Rivera in December, and attention quickly turned to Newton.

Newton endured another season full of injuries, with the 2015 NFL MVP making only two appearances due to a foot problem when the Panthers finished 5-11.

There are doubts about Newton, 30, who can become a free agent in 2021, but Rhule said he needs time to study the Panthers list.

"I probably haven't had the opportunity with respect to any player to speak with (Panthers general manager) Marty (Hurney) and (team owner David) Tepper in terms of long-term vision, so I would never want to talk out of school or uneducated, "said NFL coach Rhule, who arrived from Baylor.

"What I will say is this: I had the opportunity to talk to Cam (on Tuesday), and I have the greatest respect for him and what he has done, and I love the way he spoke to me, to be honest." I didn't want to talk about the past, I wanted to talk about the future.

"But other than that, I'd rather talk to those guys and have an idea not only of Cam but of all the players on the list and really have a good process to advance the entire list."

Rhule added to the NFL Network: "At the end of the day, I know this: I know you need to win with a quarterback. And I know that Cam has won a lot and I hope to work with him, but at the same time once I talk to our owner and GM and really set all the guys in the locker room: he (and the alternates) Kyle Allen and Will Grier too. "