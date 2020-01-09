On the legacy and influence of James Baldwin | Racism

%MINIFYHTMLd2287802d06cde590adf3ddb5ac460fb9% %MINIFYHTMLd2287802d06cde590adf3ddb5ac460fb10%

In this extract from Study B, without scriptThe best-selling French writer, Edouard Louis, tells the audience his love for the work of the American author James Baldwin, whose work connecting class, race and gender in the United States after World War II had a great impact on the cultural and civil life rights movement.

Louis describes how Baldwin influenced his writing, reflecting on the links between poverty and his father's male identity in his latest autobiographical novel, Who Killed my Father.

Also in this excerpt, the famous British social-realistic film director Ken Loach talks about the relationship between the decline of unions in the United Kingdom since the 1970s and the rise of the extreme right, highlighting the need for unions be democratic and adequately represent the interests of its members.

%MINIFYHTMLd2287802d06cde590adf3ddb5ac460fb11% %MINIFYHTMLd2287802d06cde590adf3ddb5ac460fb12%

One of the most successful directors in the history of the Cannes Film Festival, Loach, 83, has dozens of credits to his name in a career focused on social issues such as poverty, class, homelessness and rights labor. His latest film, Sorry We Missed You, released in November 2019, explores the devastating effects of the so-called concert economy in a working-class family in the United Kingdom.

Louis, 27, has gained fame in recent years thanks to the success of his first novel, the autobiographical The End of Eddy. Born in a small French working-class family, Louis experienced firsthand many of the problems Loach addresses in his films.

You can watch the full program here.

The opinions expressed in this program are those of the guests and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.

Studio B, Unscripted is a free-flowing conversation between two guests and a small audience, without mediation, without MC, without a television presenter, focusing on what unites us all and how we can address and discuss some of the great problems of our time.

Source: Al Jazeera