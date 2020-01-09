Olivia Wilde says she realizes & # 39; & # 39; Gender policy at home with your children

Olivia Wilde is the cover star of Fashion"Rude women,quot; problem.

In the article, the 35-year-old filmmaker discusses a number of issues, including moving from acting to directing and raising their children, Daisy flower (3) and Otis (5), be independent and strong.

"With Daisy, I have witnessed how women are born with an incredible amount of strength and that society quickly pushes them to take on the most feminine role," he said when asked about the latter during an interview with her. Smart reserve group Beanie Feldstein. "I mean, I love that Elsa looks angry Frozen 2 poster, but there are still many things out there that encourage young women to become weaker sex. My role is to be a safe area of ​​support that, hopefully, will counter what society will inevitably do to them. When Daisy arrives at a place where she questions her worth, I want to be the one who reminds her of her innate strength. But it is interesting because having a boy and a girl, you really notice the gender policy inside your own home. She will clean her plate for him after dinner, and I say, & # 39; Give it back! & # 39; "

In fact, her daughter inspires her to continue transmitting the support she received from other women, something she calls "The daisy chain."

"The daisy chain is about wanting to lift each other up," Wilde explained. "I celebrate it because, for a long time, women have been told that to succeed, we have to push people out of the way." Jessica Elbaum It was someone who challenged me to take me seriously. There were so many people who said: & # 39; Oh, you should lead & # 39 ;. But there aren't many who really help you when you've never done it before. Jessica had the confidence in me to put her own reputation at stake by recommending that (the producer) Annapurna listen to my speech on Smart reserve. And that is true generosity. "