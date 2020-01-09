Oh canada? Within the connection of Meghan Markle, her adopted country

maybe Tom Bradby Did you know more than he said?

The journalist and author had certainly made their way into Meghan markle Y Prince Harryof the inner circle, claiming a place inside the Chapel of St. George for their votes of 2018 and being used to produce their October ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: an African journey.

And although he insisted during an appearance on Wednesday in Good morning britain that the royal couple tended to keep their plans as closely guarded as the Queen's bags, their words seem very prophetic now.

"I think the truth is that many things are happening, many things within the royal family and, I don't know, and I don't think they know what their future will be and what their position will be. Be," he shared.

Asked if he believed SunAccording to the report that they could spend a lot of time abroad, he continued: "It is not a great secret for your friends who have been considering your options in the future. I do not ask you what your plans are. They are still pretty close to your chest and it's understandable. I don't think it's a deal made, that would be my impression. I think there's a lot to talk about, there are a million possibilities, they could go to Canada. "