Northrop Grumman completes the initial test in the water of the new mine hunter – Defense Blog

The AQS-24 mine hunting sonar from Northrop Grumman Corporation recently completed the initial water testing of a next-generation Deployment and Recovery (D,amp;R) payload. Operated from the unmanned surface mine countermeasure vessel (MCM USV), the AQS-24 D,amp;R demonstrated the unmanned operations necessary to conduct a mine hunting mission outside the MCM mission package aboard the coastal combat ship ( LCS).

"Reaching this important milestone demonstrated reliable unmanned mine hunting operations, while using operationally representative hardware from the LCS MCM Mission Module," said Alan Lytle, vice president of underwater systems at Northrop Grumman. "This allows the program to begin preparation for further testing at sea of ​​the system for long-term missions under rigorous conditions."

The MCV USV tests are ahead of the planned tests of the user-operated evaluation system of the AQS-24 in LCS. The company has multiple versions of the AQS-24 to provide mine search capabilities for marinas. The AQS-24B is a deployed system that uses a side scan sonar for real-time detection, location and classification of bottom and moored mines, in addition to a laser line scanner for precise optical identification.

The integration of the AQS-24 probe with the USV allows the real-time transmission of all AQS-24 data to a remote probe operator, who can then start the real-time mission analysis (RTMA) of all data of mission registered. RTMA significantly reduces the detection of MCM to compromise timelines, as well as real-time reacquisition and identification of bottom mines after traditional mine hunting exits.