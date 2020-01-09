None of the hosts of & # 39; The View & # 39; is talking to Meghan McCain

Conservative spokeswoman Meghan McCain is one of The View's most controversial hosts, but none of her fellow hosts are reportedly speaking to her.

"They don't talk to each other. It's been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It's bad. Meghan is very rude," a source told Page Six.

Another source added: "Abby tolerates Meghan, but doesn't really like her. Her friendship has soured."

