None of the hosts of & # 39; The View & # 39; is talking to Meghan McCain

Conservative spokeswoman Meghan McCain is one of The View's most controversial hosts, but none of her fellow hosts are reportedly speaking to her.

"They don't talk to each other. It's been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now. Abby was the last woman standing. It's bad. Meghan is very rude," a source told Page Six.

Another source added: "Abby tolerates Meghan, but doesn't really like her. Her friendship has soured."

Meghan continually appears in the headlines of her right-leaning opinions, but often when they face the ladies, she becomes the victim and claims that she never has the opportunity to speak.

The spectators of the program have been campaigning to be taken out and replaced by another person, but a program representative told the media that she is staying.

"We have an incredible panel of intelligent and dynamic women … including Meghan, who brings … passion and a strong point of view to the table every day," they said.