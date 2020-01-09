Nikola Jokic beats Luka Doncic to win the dramatic Nuggets victory over Mavericks | NBA News

Nikola Jokic scored 33 points, including an advantage throw with 7.9 seconds left, when the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-106 on Wednesday night.

Nikola Jokic scored 33 points, including an advantage throw with 7.9 seconds left, when the visiting Denver Nuggets beat the Dallas Mavericks 107-106 on Wednesday night.

Jokic added seven assists and six rebounds. Jerami Grant scored 15, Jamal Murray had 14, and Mason Plumlee and Malik Beasley scored 10 each for Denver.

Luka Doncic had 27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds, Dwight Powell scored 16, Tim Hardaway Jr added 15, Seth Curry 14 and Maxi Kleber had 13 for the Mavericks.

The game was tied at 101 when Dorian Finney-Smith hit a triple with 2:57 remaining, and Jokic failed at the other end. Hardaway's bucket gave him a five-point lead, but Jokic fired a shot in the lane and Grant threw two free throws to be 106-105 with 1:27 left.

Image:

Nikola Jokic shoots a short shot against Dallas



After exchanging faults, Denver recovered the ball with 23 seconds remaining. Jokic put the ball in the post, backed up to Finney-Smith and hit a tray with 7.9 seconds remaining.

In the final possession of the game, the Nuggets caught Doncic to force him to pass, and his forced defense forced a wandering pass from the Mavericks that prevented Dallas from firing before the bell.

Houston Rockets 122-115 Atlanta Hawks

James Harden scored 41 points on his way to his second triple-double of the season when the visiting Houston Rockets beat the Atlanta Hawks 122-115.

Image:

James Harden flexes on his way to a triple double 41 points against Atlanta



Harden had a mediocre shooting night, making only 9 of 34 shots, but he was 19 of 23 from the line and also contributed 10 rebounds and 10 assists. He was Harden's 44th triple double in his career and his 15th double double of 40 points, the second highest in NBA history.

The Hawks lost up to 23 in the second quarter, but reduced the lead to 118-115 with 18 seconds remaining. Harden made four free throws in the last 10.4 seconds to push the game away when Houston defeated the Hawks for the sixth time in a row.

The Hawks wasted a triple double of Trae Young, who finished with 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists. It was Young's sixth 40-point game and his second triple-double of the season.

Young's performance was the first triple-double of 40 points in the history of the Hawks. It was also the first time in NBA history that there were two double triples of 40 points in the same game.

Image:

Bring Young lifts a scoop against the Rockets



Houston also scored 22 points and 22 rebounds from Clint Capela and 18 points in six three-pointers from Ben McLemore. Atlanta had two others with double doubles. John Collins had 17 points and 14 rebounds and Alex Len added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Miami Heat 122-108 Indiana Pacers

Jimmy Butler had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds, which led the Miami Heat to a 122-108 victory over host Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis.

Miami, which never lost after the first quarter, had six other players with double-figure points: Tyler Herro (19), Derrick Jones Jr (18), Bam Adebayo (18), Duncan Robinson (17), Goran Dragic (15) and Kendrick Nunn (15). Adebayo also had nine rebounds in the team.

Indiana, which fell to 15-5 at home, was led by forward Domantas Sabonis, who had maximum points in points (27) and rebounds (14). He also had six assists. The Pacers had four other double-figure scorers: Aaron Holiday (14), Justin Holiday (14), Jeremy Lamb (13) and Edmond Sumner (13).

The Pacers' wing, TJ Warren, who scored 36 points on Monday against the Charlotte Hornets, had three points in 1 of 5 shots in 23 minutes.

Miami took a 31-23 lead after those 12 minutes. Butler shot 4 by 4 and had eight points and Miami made nine of his last 12 shots to take control after there were four draws at the beginning of the first quarter.

Miami took a 62-49 lead at halftime and then scored 38 points in an explosive third quarter, taking a 100-72 lead. They crossed to victory without much trouble in the room.

San Antonio Spurs 129-114 Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan opened the way with 30 points when the San Antonio Spurs crushed host Boston Celtics 129-114. Lonnie Walker IV added 19 points from the bench when the Spurs won for the fourth time in their last six games.

Gordon Hayward scored 18 points, as the Celtics narrowly avoided their worst loss of the season in just their third home loss. Kemba Walker, returning from three games lost by the flu, had six points before being thrown out in the third quarter.

The Spurs left the door in an 8-0 race and led 22-3 just seven minutes into the match. The Celtics responded with a 15-6 run to return within 10, and San Antonio finished the first quarter with a 34-22 lead.

The Spurs started the second with a 15-5 stretch to take a 49-27 lead with 7:50 remaining in the middle. During that time, the Celtics went to his bench for a spark, bringing fans' favorite rookie, Tacko Fall, hoping to get energy from the crowd. But Boston still could not close the gap, reaching part-time by 65-47.

Image:

DeMar DeRozan scores on the edge against the Celtics



A start from 20-11 to the third had Boston in a single digit, 76-67, with 6:21 on the clock. After a bucket of Jayson Tatum reduced the Spurs' advantage to seven, Walker was assessed with a double technical foul for arguing an illegal screen call and expelled from the game at 5:49.

San Antonio extended its lead to 93-72 in a triple by Patty Mills with 2:25 remaining and led a 99-83 lead to the fourth quarter. The advantage of the Spurs reached 23 in the section.

Toronto Raptors 112-110 Charlotte Hornets (OT)

Serge Ibaka made two free throws with 5.1 seconds remaining in overtime to win the Toronto Raptors visitors a 112-110 victory against the Charlotte Hornets.

Ibaka finished with 23 points, matching teammate Terence Davis, as the Raptors avoided losses on consecutive nights. Charlotte's Terry Rozier missed a potential three-point winning shot at the end.

In regulation, Kyle Lowry's tray with 17 seconds remaining pushed the Raptors 100-99, which was offset by a free kick by Rozier to force the extra session. Rozier warmed up in the second half and finished with 27 points, while teammate Miles Bridges had 26. Bridges scored 17 of his points in the first half.

Image:

Serge Ibaka protects the ball in the victory of the Raptors in overtime over the Hornets



The Hornets scored the nine final points of the third quarter to close within 82-81. Charlotte broke into a 94-84 lead, crowned by Rozier's three-point basket. Toronto shot 95-94 with less than three minutes remaining.

It was the second consecutive night that the Raptors could not protect an advantage, losing at home to the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday night. This time, they had enough answers.

Milwaukee Bucks 107-98 Golden State Warriors

New York Knicks 104-128 Utah Jazz

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 20 points and Emmanuel Mudiay added a 20-year season record from the bank to lead Utah Jazz to a 128-104 victory over the New York Knicks.

Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 16 rebounds to lead the Jazz. Donovan Mitchell had 16 points and four others scored at least 11. Utah won for the 12th time in its last 13 games and achieved its seventh consecutive victory.

Frank Ntilikina led New York with 16 points. Elfrid Payton and Bobby Portis finished with 13 points each. The Knicks lost all four games on their journey through the Western Conference.

Utah made a quick start on the offensive in the first quarter. Gobert had a pair of mates to feed an 11-0 run. Clarkson culminated with a robbery and a tray that gave Jazz a 30-16 lead. New York recovered at the beginning of the second quarter. The Knicks reduced the deficit to six points when Damyean Dotson put his own failed tray back to cut Utah's lead to 46-40.

The Jazz walked away a second time before halftime, starting an 18-4 race, starting with a Clarkson triple and finishing with a Gobert dump, to increase his lead to 64-44.

Things did not improve for New York in the second half. The Jazz opened the third quarter with 10 unanswered points, topped by a Mitchell dump, and extended their lead to 82-53, the biggest in the game.

Washington Wizards 89-123 Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic had 29 points and nine rebounds when the Orlando Magic defeated the Washington Wizards 123-89.

Evan Fournier added 19 points in 7 of 10 shots for Orlando, which won four of five. DJ Augustin added 18 points from the bank. Khem Birch had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Reservations Troy Brown Jr and Admiral Schofield led Washington with 18 points each and Brown added 11 rebounds. Anzejs Pasecniks added 16 for the Wizards, who arrived after winning two consecutive games over Denver and Boston.

Washington headlines combined for just 28 points in 12 of 33 shots. The Wizards committed 23 turnovers to 16 for the Magic. Orlando beat Washington 51-40.

Wizards guard Bradley Beal missed his fourth straight game with pain in his lower right leg. The Wizards remain without a regular customer group that includes Thomas Bryant, Rui Hachimura and Davis Bertans, among others.

Aaron Gordon's three-point game made it 61-50 and Vucevic's dump with nine seconds remaining completed a 23-5 stretch that sent Orlando to the 69-52 break.

Vucevic connected a triple at the beginning of the third to take the lead to 20, and after an 11-0 run crowned by the alley of Markelle Fultz, the lead was 83-54 with 7:48 remaining in the third quarter. Orlando reached the last quarter with a 25-point lead and increased it to 29 points at the last minute.

Chicago Bulls 108-123 Pelicans of New Orleans

Brandon Ingram and rookie Jaxson Hayes had a double double when host New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Chicago Bulls 123-108.

Ingram had 29 points and 11 assists, dropping two rebounds below his first triple-double of his career, and Hayes had 14 points and 12 rebounds for his second double-double. New Orleans, playing its second consecutive game without the second scorer Jrue Holiday (elbow), won for the sixth time in eight games.

Ingram had 16 points when the Pelicans took control by beating the Bulls 44-27 in the third quarter. JJ Redick added 24 points, Josh Hart had 13, Derrick Favors had 12 and rookie Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Lonzo Ball scored 11 each.

Zach LaVine scored 32, Thaddeus Young was 18, Kris Dunn 15, Lauri Markkanen 14 and Coby White 10 to lead the Bulls, who lost their fifth straight and for the sixth time in seven games.

The Bulls scored the first five points of the third quarter to break a 48-time halftime draw. Ingram scored nine points to lead a Pelicans race that gave them a 65-59 lead.

Image:

Jaxson Hayes in action for the New Orleans pelicans



Hayes had six points in the last four minutes when the Pelicans extended their lead to 92-75 at the end of the third quarter. Alexander-Walker scored the first three points of the fourth quarter to take the lead to 20 before the Bulls ran 11-3 to reach 12.

They were as close as nine before Ingram, Hart and Redick made a triple to increase the lead to 115-98 with 3:40 remaining to seal the victory.

