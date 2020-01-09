Nicky Henderson confirms Altior's absence | Racing news





Nicky Henderson

Nicky Henderson confirmed that Altior will not run at the Unibet Silviniaco Conti Chase in Kempton on Saturday.

Officials from the British Horseracing Authority issued a statement Wednesday night, asking Henderson to clarify his position on the bright 10-year-old boy in what he called "equity and transparency interests."

The statement came after BHA revealed that Altior was still enrolled in Kempton's career and had not yet been scratched, even though Henderson excluded him from the Grade Two contest on Tuesday. The BHA also said a veterinarian would examine Altior in Henderson's Seven Barrows courtyard.

In reporting that Altior was in good shape since the original announcement of his non-participation was made, Henderson told the PA news agency on Thursday: "As much as I would have liked to direct it on Saturday, I feel that given the circumstances it is Better not to do it and, therefore, they will take you out of the race and expect future commitments, of which there are not many, except the obvious ones that are Clarence House (in Ascot) and Game Spirit (in Newbury).

"The BHA veterinarian came to see him this morning and he totally agrees with me that the horse is fit, healthy and ready to run, but obviously he does not know him as well as we do and appreciates that we have seen a difference in the Monday and Tuesday. "

Altior, for whom a scratch by Kempton arrived from Weatherbys on Thursday at 12.27, had to miss his planned previous engagement, at the Desert Orchird Chase in Kempton at Christmas, due to an abscess.

Henderson added: "Having received a fairly strong dose of antibiotics, which does not make anyone feel very well, I was uncomfortable with the abscess. That already resolved on its own and simply did not look the best it could (this week).

"His work last weekend was excellent, and his blood test is 100 percent, and therefore he was considering the race this weekend. But given the circumstances, we are perfectly happy to leave it."

"We are going to run Top Notch and hope for the best."