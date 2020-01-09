Nicholas Hoult added as a villain in the next movie & # 39; Mission: Impossible & # 39 ;?

WENN / Avalon

Director Christopher McQuarrie confirms that the actor of & # 39; X-Men & # 39; He will join Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff in the seventh installment of the action movie franchise.

British actor Nicholas Hoult is jumping into action to face Tom cruise in the next movie "Mission: Impossible."

Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the news of the social media casting on Thursday (January 9), and reports suggest that Hoult will play a villain.

"Say, @nicholashoult, would you like to raise a little hell?" the published filmmaker, to whom the "X-Men: Apocalypse"Star replied:" I love it. Although, why stop a little?

Cruise will return as secret agent Ethan Hunt, with actresses Hayley Atwell Y Pom Klementieff It also appears in the seventh installment of "Mission: Impossible", which will be launched in July 2021.

The next two films of the franchise, which McQuarrie will write and direct, will be filmed consecutively, and the eighth film is scheduled to be released in August 2022.

The casting of Hoult occurs after he lost the opportunity to star alongside Cruise in the "Top gun" continuation.

Miles Teller got the role of the buddy on the screen of the Hollywood legend in "Top Gun: Maverick", but according to Variety, Cruise was still a great admirer of the 30 years, which led Hoult to offer him the new concert in the next project" Mission: Impossible ".