NFL star Cam Newton accused of cheating Baby Mama and having a secret son

It is rumored that the alleged high school girl of the Carolina Panthers quarterback, Reina, was pregnant with her son, while his girlfriend Kia also carried her baby.

Star of the football Cam Newton allegedly cheated on his longtime girlfriend Kia Proctor. According to gossip traffickers, the 30-year-old Carolina Panthers quarterback connected to an Instagram model, Queen Shaw.

Cam was caught on the prowl on Reina's Instagram and liked his sexy photos while he was still in a relationship with Kia, the mother of his children. Reina was supposedly the reason why the NFL player left him with Kia after years of relationship.

Cam Newton likes the sexy photo of Reina

After the separation, a new rumor suggested that Cam had a secret baby with Reina. In an image published in June 2019, Reina showed a touch of naked belly. The image was cropped over his waist, but you could still see the top of his rounded belly.

It is not clear when she gave birth, but in a December image taken in a kitchen, bottles were seen on a shelf next to a sink.

When the supposed girl on Cam's side was pregnant, her baby mom also took her son. Kia announced her pregnancy with a "blessed" image in May 2019, a month before the photo of Reina's belly.

Coincidentally, when the two women were pregnant, Cam said on television during a visit to "The Late Late Show with James Corden"I was giving up sex in the hope of being more focused for the 2019 season." I try to challenge myself in many different ways, "he said." I'm giving up, I hope it's an adult crowd, it seems as it is, without climax. "

Cam Newton and Kia Proctor started dating in 2013. She gave birth to her first child in 2015. They share four children and have another from a previous relationship.

It is not known exactly when they separated, but they were no longer together when she announced the arrival of her fourth child in October. Both have deleted all the images from each other on their pages.